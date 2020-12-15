Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory
On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes .
To push President-elect Joseph R.
Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.
California cast their 55 votes on Monday night to end the process.
President Trump used multiple legal challenges to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election.
Trump claimed there was massive voter fraud to throw the election for Biden.
126 Republican party members and 17 state attorneys general supported Trump's claims of voter fraud.
But their last attempt at a legal case was rejected by the Supreme Court.
'The New York Times' reports that the overall Electoral College voting process went smoothly.
Biden has been rapidly building his cabinet to tackle the coronavirus pandemic when he takes office in January.