Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

Electoral College Vote , Confirms Biden's Victory.

On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes .

To push President-elect Joseph R.

Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.

.

California cast their 55 votes on Monday night to end the process.

.

President Trump used multiple legal challenges to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

Trump claimed there was massive voter fraud to throw the election for Biden.

.

126 Republican party members and 17 state attorneys general supported Trump's claims of voter fraud.

But their last attempt at a legal case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

.

'The New York Times' reports that the overall Electoral College voting process went smoothly.

.

Biden has been rapidly building his cabinet to tackle the coronavirus pandemic when he takes office in January.


