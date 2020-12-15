NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  
 

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Tuesday will see some increased clouds with highs remaining in the mid 20s.

As winds turn to the SE some lake effect snow showers will be possible.

Temperatures get back into the upper 30s by the end of the work week under mostly cloudy skies.

The latest outlook shows overall above average temperatures going into Christmas week.

If we don't see any good sized winter storms to compensate for the snow melt, it may be another brown Christmas this year.


