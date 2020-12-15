Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeannie Morris, Trailblazing Sports Reporter And CBS 2 Legend, Dies At 85

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Jeannie Morris, Trailblazing Sports Reporter And CBS 2 Legend, Dies At 85

Jeannie Morris, Trailblazing Sports Reporter And CBS 2 Legend, Dies At 85

Award-winning sports reporter and CBS 2 legend Jeannie Morris has died.

She was 85 years old.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2014: Jeannie Morris Looks Back On Her Career [Video]

2014: Jeannie Morris Looks Back On Her Career

CBS 2's Megan Mawicke talks with Jeannie Morris, a trailblazing sports reporter and CBS 2 legend, about her illustrious career in this 2014 report.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:02Published
USA Today's Jori Epstein Talks Cowboys Season With CBS 11 Sports [Video]

USA Today's Jori Epstein Talks Cowboys Season With CBS 11 Sports

USA Today Cowboys and NFL reporter Jori Epstein talks with CBS 11 Sports' Keith Russell about the team's season so far.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:14Published
Evan Washburn Previews Texans & Lions Thanksgiving Day Game On CBS [Video]

Evan Washburn Previews Texans & Lions Thanksgiving Day Game On CBS

The CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about this year's Thanksgiving Day game on CBS between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:29Published