MS ELECTORS

MS ELECTORSthe electoral college has affirmed joe biden as the next president.

College has affirmed joe biden as the next president.

The six republican electors for mississippi cast their votes this morning for president trump since he won the state in november.

All 50 states certified their election results ahead of the electoral college voting today.

Biden has more than 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

Experts say president trump's legal challenges won't change the election results.

"it's been officially dead, done and buried since last week when states officially transmitted to archivist and to congress the outcome of their state with more than enough to elect vice- president joe biden as the next president-elect."

Today's vote will be sent to washington where they will be counted by congress on january 6th.

Biden's inauguration is the 20th.




