530pm Chabad Attack 12142020

It happened outside the Chabad of the Bluegrass.

Lexington Police continue to investigate after an attack Saturday night on the third night of Hannukah.

Rabbit shlomo litvin says they were lighting the menorah saturday night..

When a car approached -- and the driver started yelling... including using anti-semitic slurs..

That's when a community member helping with the lighting went over to the driver..

Rabbi litvin says the driver then grabbed the man and sped off -- dragging him about 30 yards down the street... also running over the community member's leg.

The man was taken to the hospital...but not before the man demanded he stay to see the lighting of the menorah..

Rabbi litvin says the menorah lightings will continue -- today in covington, and tomorrow in somerset..

Police say they have a vehicle description but at this time don't have a suspect.