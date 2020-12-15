Global  
 

Bill Gates: Next 4 To 6 Months 'Could Be Worst Of Epidemic'

Bill Gates: Next 4 To 6 Months 'Could Be Worst Of Epidemic'

Bill Gates: Next 4 To 6 Months 'Could Be Worst Of Epidemic'

AP/zz/PBG/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx During an interview for CNN's State of the Union, Bill Gates told host Jake Tapper that "it's bad news" for the months to come.

Gates has donated over $100 million toward coronavirus vaccine research.

The US administered its first doses of the vaccine to healthcare workers in New York City on Monday, but widespread vaccination will take time — and Gates said it's important for people to follow guidelines in the meantime to control the virus' spread.


