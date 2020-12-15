Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Trailer - Finding Her Own Voice

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 - Finding Her Own Voice- Promo Trailer (HD) Jane Levy series - In this joyous and celebratory drama, Zoey Clarke is a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco.

After an unusual event, she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs.

At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity, but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

Starring: Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher