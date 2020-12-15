Bridgerton trailer

Bridgerton - Official Trailer - Season 1 - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, BRIDGERTON follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market.

Hoping to follow in her parent's footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled.

But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas.

Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future.

BRIDGERTON is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn's best-selling novels.

Directed by Julie Anne Robinson (premiere episode) starring Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, and the voice of Julie Andrews release date December 25, 2020 (on Netflix)