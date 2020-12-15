Online liquor sales 12.14.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 11 hours ago

Sales2.jpg it was a big day for kentucky bourbon distillers, winemakers and breweries... as the first online liquor order was placed in the state.

L3: abc 36 news white first online alcohol order placed in state bill passed earlier this month allowin ... the general assembly passed a bill that was signed into law earlier this year... allowing alcohol to be shipped in and out of the state.

Kentucky was one of the few states that did not allow the shipment of alcohol.

The first order was placed today in frankfort by representative adam koenig... the interim co-chair of the licensing and occupations committee.

L3: abc 36 news white rep.

Adam koenig placed first online alcohol order in state i think there is going to be a lot of exporting of spirits.

Obviously, as we well know 95% of the world's bouron is made in kentucky and 100% of what we're drinking in kentucky, so we think it's going to be a big boom for them.

L3: abc 36 news white first online alcohol order placed in state bill passed earlier this month allowin ... to prevent anyone under 21 from ordering and receiving shipments... all shipments will be clearly marked as alcohol products, and those packages will have to be signed for by a person over the age of 21.

You can take that "interim"