Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First person in Colorado to get COVID-19 vaccine said he feels 'great'

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:51s - Published
First person in Colorado to get COVID-19 vaccine said he feels 'great'

First person in Colorado to get COVID-19 vaccine said he feels 'great'

The first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado said he felt “great” afterwards.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The first person in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine says she feels great

Margaret Keenan, the 90-year-old British grandmother who became the first person in the world to...
CTV News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado's First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Given To Frontline Health Care Worker [Video]

Colorado's First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Given To Frontline Health Care Worker

The first person in Colorado was given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday afternoon at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:01Published
'Triumph Of Modern Science': First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Colorado [Video]

'Triumph Of Modern Science': First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Colorado

The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado on Monday morning. Gov. Jared Polis was there to accept the delivery. Polis called it a "triumph of modern science" and said it..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:13Published
New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine [Video]

New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine

New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine. Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Receiving the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published