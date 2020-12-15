First person in Colorado to get COVID-19 vaccine said he feels 'great'
The first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado said he felt “great” afterwards.
Colorado's First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Given To Frontline Health Care WorkerThe first person in Colorado was given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday afternoon at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
'Triumph Of Modern Science': First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In ColoradoThe first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado on Monday morning. Gov. Jared Polis was there to accept the delivery. Polis called it a "triumph of modern science" and said it..
New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID VaccineNew York Nurse Is the First Person
in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.
Sandra Lindsay works as a
critical care nurse in the NYC borough of
Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Receiving the..