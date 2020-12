Game Awards 2020 results, "new" Left 4 Dead, Cyberpunk 2077 release and impressions - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 11 Dec 2020 Video Credit: YTV SG - Duration: 06:58s - Published 12 minutes ago Game Awards 2020 results, "new" Left 4 Dead, Cyberpunk 2077 release and impressions - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 11 Dec 2020 This week, we talk about:- The Game Awards 2020 and a few of its results- A new Left 4 Dead spiritual successor- Sephiroth in Super Mash Bros. Ultimate- Cyberpunk 2077's launch day problems and console performance 0

