Oregon community colleges see 23% decrease in enrollment

LCC used to provide around 25% of their classes online and now 90% of their curriculum is offered solely remotely.

Just like many businesses across the state... educational institutions are struggling.

Community college attendance rates have dropped 23 percent in oregon and university rates have dropped 4 percent.

Usually when the economy starts to get bad enrollment goes up at community colleges... but now it appears to be the complete opposite... and educational leaders say they might know why.

Lisa avery, president lbcc: "we understand online learning is not for everybody, i myself know it can be a challenge as an instructor and a student."

Lisa avery... the president of linn benton community college says their attendance rate has gone down about 10 percent.

But they're also offering about one third of their classes in person..

As opposed to lane community college who is offering one tenth of their classes in person and has a 20 percent attendance rate decrease.

The university of oregon saw a 3.6 percent drop in enrollment this fall... but oregon state university experienced the opposite -- with a 1.8 percent growth.

Steve clark, osu: students really do want to attend a university in this case oregon state, they want to be part of a community.

Emma: steve clark says osu has adapted to the remote learning and focused on making sure their students can still keep up online... but one student from lane community college says he hasn't had the same experience there.

