COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know

UC Davis Medical Center Prepares For Coronavirus VaccineThe coronavirus vaccine is making its way to distribution sites across the country in what's being called the largest mass vaccination effort in American history.
Upstate professor talks about COVID-19 vaccine clinical trialAn Upstate professor talks to WYFF News 4 about taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
UMC is first hospital in Nevada to begin COVID-19 vaccinationsUMC became the first hospital in Nevada to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line health care workers on Monday.