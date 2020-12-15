Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:36s - Published
COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to knowCOVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

More Than Half Unlikely To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Under Emergency Use Authorization

The first COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use authorization. Yet a key question remains: Will...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •SBS


Five DC Firefighters Volunteer for Coronavirus Vaccine

A group of Washington, D.C., firefighters have volunteered to become some of the first people in the...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


UPS executive on delivery of Pfizer Vaccine

UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the logistics of...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

UC Davis Medical Center Prepares For Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

UC Davis Medical Center Prepares For Coronavirus Vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine is making its way to distribution sites across the country in what's being called the largest mass vaccination effort in American history.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:39Published
Upstate professor talks about COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial [Video]

Upstate professor talks about COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

An Upstate professor talks to WYFF News 4 about taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 02:14Published
UMC is first hospital in Nevada to begin COVID-19 vaccinations [Video]

UMC is first hospital in Nevada to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

UMC became the first hospital in Nevada to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line health care workers on Monday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 07:51Published