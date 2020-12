Share your Christmas decor with 23ABC Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:19s - Published 3 minutes ago Share your Christmas decor with 23ABC Share your Christmas decor with 23ABC 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SHARE YOUR CHRISTMAS FESTIVITIESWITH US.ON OUR WEBSTIRE WE HAVE A PAGETITLED KERNCOUNTY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS WHEREYOU CAN SUBMIT A PICTURE OFDECORATIONS.IF THE DECORATIONS ARE OUTSIDEYOU CAN LEAVE YOURADDRESS AND WE WILL ADD IT TOTHE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS MAP ATTHE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.AND CO