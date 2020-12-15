Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 days ago

Dr. Bradley Smith for Chico Immediate Care provided information on what you need to know before getting vaccinated for Covid-19

Local doctor shares what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

Making the arrival of the vaccine welcomed news here at home..

But there*ar* many questions about what to expect.

Action news now reporter dani masten is live at enloe medical center -- dani, what do people need to know if they're hoping to get vaccinated?

Yea alan - enloe medical center here is still waiting on it's first doses... but the vaccine is now here in california.

And while it won't be available to the general public for several months - there are some things for folks to consider before getting vaccinated.

Some people are worried getting the vaccine will give them covid -19.

The c-d-c says that's not true.

Vaccines in general are designed to teach our immune system how to fight virus' and that a slight fever is normal.

But that it will be shortlived.

Also - the vaccine's impact is not immediate.

It is possible for someone to be infected shortly before or after getting vaccinated.

The pfizer vaccine is a two step process and some are concerned the second dose won't be avaliable in a timely fashion.

Dr. bradley smith with immediate care in chico says that shouldn't be a problem by the time it's available for all.

If we are talking about the general public, by then, which will be phase four of the vaccine administration in this country, by then i think we will have those issues more worked out because we have got five or six months until that happens.// i personally would get vaccinated.

I follow the guidelines pretty well and i am usually wearing a mask when i am out and about except for right now but i would definitely get it.

My family all works in health care so i know the importance of it and i would things to go back to normal so i don't really have any problems with it."

# smith says you do not want to wait longer than the three to four weeks to get the second vaccine or you may have to start over again.

He also tells me that once vaccinated - it is reccomeded to still wear a mask for a couple of weeks when out in public and around other people.

