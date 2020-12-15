Volunteers prepare wreaths to lay on veterans’ graves

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 8 hours ago

Volunteers are readying wreaths to lay on the graves of veterans.

Action news now reporter 'ana torrea' headed to igo-ono veterans cemetery and shows us the preparations being made.

### trt :09 ana torrea atorreanews volunteers behind me are fluffing these wreaths to make sure that each gravesite here at the igo-ono veteran's cemetery gets a wreath on top take sot* trt :16 charlotte bailey wreaths across america coordinator at the northern california veteran's cemetery we get together and fluff the wreaths, they've been stored in containers all year, and so they've kind of gotten a little squished and the bows as well, and so we fluff them.

We have bows to replace them with in case they need it.

Take vo* volunteers will be getting together every day this week, fluffing each wreath?fixing each bow p making sure they're ready to go on the graves of veterans on saturday.*take sot* trt :06 charlotte bailey wreaths across america coordinator at the northern california veteran's cemetery they are the reason we have our freedom, they are the reason that we're here in this wonderful country*take vo because of the pandemic, there is no event there is no event program this year.

But people are invited to lay a wreath on saturday anytime after 9 a-m.

The wreaths will stay on the graves until january 7th.