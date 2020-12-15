How racial bias works -- and how to disrupt it | Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Our brains create categories to make sense of the world, recognize patterns and make quick decisions.

But this ability to categorize also exacts a heavy toll in the form of unconscious bias.

In this powerful talk, psychologist Jennifer L.

Eberhardt explores how our biases unfairly target Black people at all levels of society -- from schools and social media to policing and criminal justice -- and discusses how creating points of friction can help us actively interrupt and address this troubling problem.