Election 2020 updates

Election 2020 updatesThe latest news on the 2020 Election.

US President-elect Joe Biden says 'democracy prevailed' as Electoral College confirms election win

US President-elect Joe Biden says 'democracy prevailed' as Electoral College confirms election win US President-elect Joe Biden says "democracy prevailed" as electors nationwide cast votes affirming...
Biden: 'Now it's time to turn the page...to heal'

President-elect Joe Biden declared Monday that "democracy prevailed" and the integrity of the...
United States: Year-End COVID-19 Considerations For Health And Welfare Plans - Ballard Spahr LLP

COVID-19 has dominated the agenda for health and welfare benefits in 2020. From suspended deadlines...
Republicans push for more efforts to insure a safe election [Video]

Republicans push for more efforts to insure a safe election

Republicans push for more efforts to insure a safe and accurate election despite failed claims of voter fraud in court.

Who are Arizona's electors? [Video]

Who are Arizona's electors?

Arizona's election electors cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday. Who are Arizona's electors?

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote [Video]

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.

