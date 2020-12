Gators Johnson collaped on court Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:22s - Published 3 minutes ago Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court today. Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ARE STILL IN PLACE REGARDINGNUMBER OF VISITORS AND SOCIALDISTANCING REQUIREMENTS.FLORIDA GATORS BASKETBALL STARKEYONTAE JOHNSON IS NOW IN AMEDICALLY-INDUCED COMA AT AGAINESVILLE HOSPITAL.JOHNSON , WAS TAKEN TO ATALLAHASSEE HOSPITAL AFTERCOLLAPSING DURING A TIMEOUT INTHE MATCH AGAINST RIVAL FLORIDASTATE ON SATURDAY. LIKE MA