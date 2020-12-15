HS GBB: Reitz Beats North Posey: Wood Memorial Defeats Bosse

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 7 hours ago

Three game winning streak.

The trojans travel to evansville to take on bosse.

Late in the second..

Egypt easterling kicks to jana baker..

The triple try rings true..

Bosse trying to mount a comeback... but the trojans would hvae none of it.

Wood memorial breaking the full court press..

Peyton shoultz gets the bucket..

Bandaid..

And completes the 3 point play.

To the third..

Trojans cleaning up the glass..

Kaitlyn jarboe rips the rebound and goes up strong for the finish.

Wood memorial wins 58-36 and we end on the west side..

Reitz is looking to snap a two game skid..

While north posey is searching for their first win of the season.

Picking things up in the second quarter... claire koester attacks and hits..

North posey down just 4..

However reitz takes over from there.

Mackenzie shadrick fires the long ball to reece meyer..

The senior banks in the runner.

Panthers take a 27-12 lead into the locker room... and they keep their foot on the pedal in the second half.

Meyer kicks to alyssa haynes..

Down the hatch it goes.

Reitz wins 56 - 33.