Saint Alphonsus receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 days ago Saint Alphonsus receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine The Saint Alphonsus Health System received their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday and will be distributing thousands of doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to their frontline worker this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ALPHONSUS HEALTHSYSTEM RECEIVEDTHEIR FIRSTSHIPMENT TODAY...AND WILL ALSO BEDISTRIBUTINGTHOUSANDS OFDOSES OF THEPFIZER VACCINE THISWEEK TO THEIRFRONTLINEWORKERS.TODAY DR. STEVENEMERSON HELD ANEWS BRIEFING ANDADDRESSEDCONCERNS SOMEPEOPLE HAVE ABOUTTHE VACCINE.HE SAYS THETESTING WASTHOROUGH ANDEVERYONE WITHOUTA HISTORY OFSEVERE ALLERGICREACTIONS SHOULDBE CONFIDENT IN IT'SSAFETY."I FEEL VERYCOMFORTABLEGIVING IT TO MYSELFAND MY FAMILYMEMBERS WHENTHEY QUALIFY ANDRECOMMEND IT TOANYONE WHO IS ANADULYT, THATQUALIFIES FOR THEVACCINE, IRECOMMEND ITHIGHLY."NEMERSON SAYSTHOSE WHO GET THEVACCINE AREMONITORED FOR 15MINUTES AS APRECAUTION TOENSURE THEY DON'THAVE A REACTION.HE SAYS SAINTALPHONSUS ISFOCUSED ON THEPFIZER VACCINE, BUTWILL BE JUST ASPREPARED TORECIEVE THEMODERNA VACCINEWHEN IT RECIEVESAPPROVAL FROM THEFDA.THAT IS EXPECTEDTO HAPPEN THISWEEK.THE MODERNAVACCINE IS JUST ASEFFECTIVE BUTREQUIRES LESSSEVEREREFRIGERATION.SAINT LU





