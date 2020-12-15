Global  
 

Five UMMS frontline healthcare workers receive COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines on Monday

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Five University of Maryland Medical System frontline healthcare workers received the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines on Monday.


