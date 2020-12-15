Fayette Mall pickup 12.14.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

C1 3 fayette mall, who need to save some time, during the holiday season fs img txt bullets:no free carside pickup fayette mall - lexington fayette mall.jpg holiday shopping ... more than 30 shops and restaurants at at the mall.,..

Now offer free carside pickup seven days a week all you have to do..

Is order online or over the phone..

And let the stores and restaurants know you would like carside pickup.

To learn more about the service..

Look for the story on our website..

Wtvq dot