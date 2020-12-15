Pilots Can't Fly For 48 Following COVID-19 Vaccine

The Federal Aviation Administration has given the green light for pilots to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, that allowance does come with restrictions, says Business Insider.

Pilots cannot fly for 48 hours after receiving the injections.

The side effects may hinder the safe operation of an aircraft, the FAA says.

The second COVID-19 airlift is relying on pilots to transport the vaccine on planes worldwide.