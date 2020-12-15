Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost. Thepresidential electors gave Mr Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes toMr Trump’s 232, the same margin that Mr Trump bragged was a landslide when hewon the White House four years ago.
