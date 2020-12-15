Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Bryan Wood reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

12/14: Red and Blue

 The Road Ahead' for Pres. elect Joe Biden; Fallout from A.G. William Barr's resignation
CBS News

Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas

 President Trump announced the news of Barr's departure on Twitter, saying he will be stepping down before Christmas.
USATODAY.com

Attorney General William Barr to leave post next week

 Attorney General William Barr is leaving his post. CBSN legal analyst Rebecca Roiphe joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the legacy he'll leave at the Justice..
CBS News

William Barr resigns as U.S. attorney general

 President Trump announced Bill Barr's resignation after days of attacking him over alleged election fraud. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won

 The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden on Monday as the nation's next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state..
USATODAY.com
Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes [Video]

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost. Thepresidential electors gave Mr Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes toMr Trump’s 232, the same margin that Mr Trump bragged was a landslide when hewon the White House four years ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win

Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States


United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

Biden addresses the nation: "The will of the people prevailed"

 President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Georgia GOP official urges Trump to respect Electoral College vote

 "If they chose Joe Biden, then Joe Biden is the president," said Cobb County Republican Party chairman Jason Shepherd.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Local Matters: Georgia secretary of state orders signature audit for Cobb County; Democratic Party chair weighs in

 On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered an audit of voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County. The unprecedented move..
CBS News

Joe Biden says 'will of people prevailed' after victory confirmed

 The Democrat has been formally certified as the next US president by the country's electoral college.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigning

Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •The AgeSydney Morning HeraldBelfast TelegraphNewsmaxDeutsche WelleSBS


William Barr steps down as Trump's attorney general

Barr had dismissed Trump’s claims of significant voter fraud but critics said he made justice...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •The AgeSydney Morning HeraldDeutsche Welle


Attorney General Barr considering leaving post before Trump exits office, source says

Attorney General William Barr is considering leaving his post before January 20, the day President...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerSBSUSATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General [Video]

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General

William Barr to Step Down , as US Attorney General. President Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter. Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Attorney General William Barr resigns [Video]

Attorney General William Barr resigns

Attorney General William Barr resigned tonight.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:11Published
Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas [Video]

Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas

President Trump announced the news of Barr's departure on Twitter, saying he will be stepping down before Christmas.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:41Published