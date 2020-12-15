Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minn. Senate Passes COVID Relief Bill

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Minn. Senate Passes COVID Relief Bill

Minn. Senate Passes COVID Relief Bill

Help for Minnesota businesses could be coming soon, reports Esme Murphy (2:17).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - Dec.

3, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Congress Ready To Rollout New COVID-19 Relief Plan

Congress Ready To Rollout New COVID-19 Relief Plan Watch VideoA new bipartisan COVID relief bill could be on the way as part of a larger year-end...
Newsy - Published

Covid relief bill would add a $300 boost to unemployment benefits for 16 weeks

A $908 billion Covid relief bill would pay $300 a week in extra jobless benefits and start in late...
Upworthy - Published

Pelosi says lawmakers have made "great progress" on COVID relief bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during her weekly press conference Thursday that she believes the...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers talking about COVID-19 relief package for this week [Video]

Lawmakers talking about COVID-19 relief package for this week

Lawmakers are hoping to agree on a COVID-19 relief package this week. The package is being split into two proposals - the first focuses on small business loans, jobless benefits and vaccine..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42Published
New Jersey, Pennsylvania Governors Blasting Federal Lawmakers For Failing To Pass New COVID Relief Bill [Video]

New Jersey, Pennsylvania Governors Blasting Federal Lawmakers For Failing To Pass New COVID Relief Bill

The governors blamed Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the impasse.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:36Published
On the Record: McGovern on if divided Congress can find common ground [Video]

On the Record: McGovern on if divided Congress can find common ground

Rep. Jim McGovern, who has served the state since 1997, weighs in on if Congress can find common ground on a relief bill.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 08:48Published