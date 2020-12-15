Minn. Senate Passes COVID Relief Bill
Help for Minnesota businesses could be coming soon, reports Esme Murphy (2:17).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - Dec.
3, 2020
Lawmakers talking about COVID-19 relief package for this weekLawmakers are hoping to agree on a COVID-19 relief package this week. The package is being split into two proposals - the first focuses on small business loans, jobless benefits and vaccine..
New Jersey, Pennsylvania Governors Blasting Federal Lawmakers For Failing To Pass New COVID Relief BillThe governors blamed Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the impasse.
On the Record: McGovern on if divided Congress can find common groundRep. Jim McGovern, who has served the state since 1997, weighs in on if Congress can find common ground on a relief bill.