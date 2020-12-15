Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 weeks ago

This as the county has seen over 700 new cases since the beginning of the month.

Several hundred cases of COVID-19 have overwhelmed Butte County Public Health staff that are verifying, contact tracing, and investigating each case.

Butte County Public Health says 'several hundred cases' of COVID-19 need to be confirmed

Confirmed in the u.s. new tonight -- butte county public health says several hundred covid-19 cases reported over the weekend are too large for public health staff to confirm and report.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico.

Esteban, you spoke with public health, how long until staff can confirm all of these cases?

Public health says they will work to verify the number of cases over the over the weekend are too large for public health staff to confirm and report.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico.

Esteban, you spoke with public health, how long until staff can confirm all of these cases?

Public health says they will work to verify the number of cases over the next coming days.

I spoke with some people who are more concerned know because of this large increase in cases.

"there are several hundred cases in butte county that need to be verified.

The number of covid-19 cases reported over the weekend for butte county, is too large for public health staff to fully verify all of the cases in time for today's update."

No update on the number of covid-19 cases in butte county monday, as those several hundred cases will take days for staff to contact trace and investigate.

"we never post to the dashboard until we are sure that we have verified each of those cases and that takes quite a bit of time and with several hundred cases our staff is not able to complete that work even though they had worked over the weekend and all day today.

Part of it is thanksgiving gatherings and cases associated with that."

This large increase in limbo has people in butte county on edge.

"i mean at the beginning of the year, when things started i figured in a couple of months things would've started clearing up or that the virus wasn't as serious, but not that it's coming into next year things are really picking up, and it's starting to get a little worrying."

"people just think it's not gonna actually think it's not gonna come around, but as you can clearly see it's gonna shut everything down again."

"cases in butte county have been increasing every week for many weeks and as christmas approaches and more family gatherings may happen, even though we suggest not to gather with anyone outside of your home, these cases will likely continue to increase."

Public health says to slow the spread of the virus, continue to do what they've always preached.

Wear your mask, socially distant and stay home if you're sick.

Live in chico, esteban reynoso for action news now.

Butte county has added 746 new cases of covid-19 since the