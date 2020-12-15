Crossroads Movie trailer

Crossroads Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When they were kids, Bunyamin and his brother Yusuf fell in love with the same girl, Zeliha, but a childish game leads to Zeliha’s death.

Bunyamin can never forgive himself and face up to his brother, instead he keeps running away from home with excuses.

After his graduation, he drifts to Bosnia to help with the discovery of victims’ bodies from the mass graves.

The emotional pressure of his job brings his past back to him in his dreams, however instead of being himself in his dreams he turns into his brother Yusuf who is struggling with his own reality.

Coming soon Jan 2021 to DVD and Digital.