Nevada truckers essential to vaccine rollout, nationwide driver shortage grows

The first vaccine to fight COVID-19 is quickly making its way across the United States and into the arms of frontline healthcare workers and all of it made possible using trucks.

Paul Enos with the Nevada Trucking Association says both FedEx and UPS have hired thousands of drivers for the vaccine distribution but also for pandemic-driven home holiday shopping and freight demand that has continued to spike since March.

13 Action News has been told truckers will be vaccinated in the second tier population plan for vaccine distribution.