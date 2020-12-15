Global  
 

Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:06s - Published
As the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws entered day 20, top ministers from the Modi government continue to claim that the farmers are being misled.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that pictures of a man who was arrested from Naxal affected Gadchiroli, people who gave ‘anti-India’ speeches in Delhi were also seen during the protests.

Gadkari said that these people have nothing to do with the farmers, yet their posters are seen.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy questioned why protests over the issue were being held in countries like US, Canada and the UK.

He said that the farmers need to be vigilant as some forces are trying to malign the country by using the farmers.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari Indian politician

Some elements are trying to mislead farmers by taking advantage of their agitation, says Nitin Gadkari

 Gadkari said that farmers' unions should discuss the farm laws clause by clause with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who is ready for it.
DNA

Dushyant Chautala discusses ongoing, proposed road projects in Haryana with Gadkari

 "I met the Union Minister Nitin Gadkariji in Delhi and discussed the development projects going on in the state along with the problems of the farmers," Chautala..
IndiaTimes

G. Kishan Reddy G. Kishan Reddy Indian politician

‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group [Video]

‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group

Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should himself go and meet the farmers. He added that this is not a political movement and that it is the responsibility of every person to stand by the farmers. Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ‘award wapsi’ bogey and said that they have never actually returned any award and do it only for publicity. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published
Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy [Video]

Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 07, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy spoke on 'Bharat Bandh' and issue of 'award wapsi'. Reddy said, "No award has been returned earlier and none are going to be. These are only for a day's advertisement." "I want to ask those returning awards about what is against farmers in the farm laws. Have they read the laws?," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

 Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed him as the "iron man" who laid the..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to lay foundation of development projects in Kutch today

 PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and an automated milk processing plant in Kutch today.
DNA

Naxalite Naxalite Indian left wing political party members

BJP seems to be branding supporters of farmers as Naxalites: NCP

 "It shows the BJP somewhere wants to term those who raise their voice for the poor, farmers and workers and fight battle against injustice as Naxalites or..
IndiaTimes
‘Farmers’ protest hijacked by Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal [Video]

‘Farmers’ protest hijacked by Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that farmers’ protest has been infiltrated by Maoists. Goyal said he fully trusts the farmers and government is open for discussion. Goyal said the Narendra Modi government is working to increase farmers' income and to provide employment opportunities to the youth. "The government's doors are open for farmer brothers for 24 hours for discussion. If this farmers' agitation gets free from Maoist and Naxal elements then our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely understand that these farm bills are in their favour and also of the nation. Even after that if they have any doubt, we are open for talks," he said. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:50Published

Gadchiroli Gadchiroli City in Maharashtra, India


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

We are not terrorists, but fighting for our rights: Farmers protesting at Delhi borders

 At least 40 farmer leaders sat on a hunger strike on Monday at the Singhu Border and Singari Border of Delhi to protest against the new farm laws.
DNA

Over 60,000 farmers protesting at Delhi borders, situation unsustainable: Police

 Nakas or check posts have been installed by the police at Punjab and Haryana borders to restrict further movement.
DNA

Delhi: AIIMS nurses go on indefinite strike to demand better pay; patient care services hit

 AIIMS nurses went on an indefinite strike on Monday over their long-pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission.
DNA

Why are Indian farmers so angry at a new law they're on a hunger strike and taking over this highway? [Video]

Why are Indian farmers so angry at a new law they're on a hunger strike and taking over this highway?

Agitated farmers took over a highway in Alwar, India on December 13 as part of their demand to reverse a law that they believe threatens their livelihood.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:07Published
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers [Video]

Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers

Senior Delhi government ministers and AAP MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, are sitting on a 'hunger strike' in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs [Video]

Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs

As farmers' protest entered the third week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published