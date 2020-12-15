Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage

As the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws entered day 20, top ministers from the Modi government continue to claim that the farmers are being misled.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that pictures of a man who was arrested from Naxal affected Gadchiroli, people who gave ‘anti-India’ speeches in Delhi were also seen during the protests.

Gadkari said that these people have nothing to do with the farmers, yet their posters are seen.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy questioned why protests over the issue were being held in countries like US, Canada and the UK.

He said that the farmers need to be vigilant as some forces are trying to malign the country by using the farmers.

