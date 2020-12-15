Prince William and Kate narrate 'A Christmas Surprise' to thank key workers Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Duration: 02:39s - Published 4 minutes ago Prince William and Kate narrate 'A Christmas Surprise' to thank key workers The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed they teamed up with Hamleys to help bring Christmas cheer to the children of key workers. At a special panto performance in London, attended by the duke, duchess and their three children, Santa and his elves worked away to wrap presents for those who were invited. The royal couple lent their voices to narrate the story, based on the poem, Twas the Night Before Christmas.Credit: @KensingtonRoyal via Twitter 0

