Nurse among first US citizens to receive Covid-19 vaccine
A nurse who has been caring for coronavirus patients was among the firstpeople in the US to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Brigham And Women's Nurse On COVID Symptoms: 'It's The Worst I've Ever Felt In My Life'WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Long Island Nurse 1st In New York To Receive COVID VaccineSandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first COVID vaccine dose in New York. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Nurse in Queens NY gets COVID-19 vaccineThis morning - a critical care nurse in New York City was among the first people in the US to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Sandra Lindsay works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.