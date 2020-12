Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:39s - Published 8 minutes ago

International Tea Day 2020: Best Indian tea varieties | Oneindia News

Tea is traditionally known to be good for health because of the numerous spices and immunity boosting ingredients added to it in India.

On International Tea Day 2020, we look at some varieties of Indian tea that are renowned the world over.

#InternationalTeaDay2020 #ChaiLovers #IndianTea