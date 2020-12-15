Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon Current First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for Covid-19 rule breach [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for Covid-19 rule breach

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised in the Scottish Parliament for breakingcoronavirus rules, having been photographed not wearing a face mask.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breachedCovid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake. A photographpublished in the Scottish Sun shows the First Minister chatting to three womenin a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Nicola Sturgeon issues warning that Covid-19 restrictions could increase [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon issues warning that Covid-19 restrictions could increase

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a warning that the currentcoronavirus restrictions imposed could be increased if the infection rate doesnot come under control.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban

Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scaled back,with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day rather than thepreviously-announced five days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address [Video]

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address

The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actionshave inspired all and, sounding a positive note, said even the “darkestnights” have a promise of a “new dawn”. The message, recorded before BorisJohnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions, saw the Queen sympathisewith those unable to see family and friends and who just wanted a “simple hugor a squeeze of the hand” as a festive present. Sounding resolute, she toldthe nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religiousfestivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 07:19Published

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

 LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
WorldNews
Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal [Video]

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published
Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’ [Video]

Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’

Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he brandished the document, which has notbeen released in full yet, and at one point punched the air with enthusiasm atits contents.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:20Published
UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment [Video]

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Scotland: Shelley Kerr steps down as head coach of national side

 Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr steps down from her role with the national side, the Scottish FA confirms.
BBC News

Scotland Women head coach Kerr steps down

 Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr steps down from her role with the national side, the Scottish FA confirms.
BBC News

On This Day: 22 December 2000

 In 2000, Madonna and Guy Ritchie married in Scotland. (Dec. 22)
 
USATODAY.com

England, Wales and Scotland combine for GB Sevens team in 2021

 England, Scotland and Wales will combine to field a GB Sevens team for the 2021 season ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Lorry drivers spend Christmas stuck on motorway [Video]

Lorry drivers spend Christmas stuck on motorway

Lorry drivers are being forced to spend Christmas in their cabs as delays at Dover continue. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020 [Video]

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’ Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 07:19Published
Care home hosts families thanks to rapid testing [Video]

Care home hosts families thanks to rapid testing

A number of families got to visit their loved ones as Aspen Hill Village care home in Leeds as they hosted 50 close contact family visits on Christmas Day through lateral flow testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Archbishop of Canterbury says vaccine is a ‘gift of hope’ [Video]

Archbishop of Canterbury says vaccine is a ‘gift of hope’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has reflected on a difficult 2020 during his Christmas day sermon saying the vaccine is a “gift of hope”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:36Published
Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness [Video]

Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness

Thousands of people across the UK have rung bells in the hopes of combatting loneliness this Christmas. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published