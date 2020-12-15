Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 week ago

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want".

Report by Alibhaiz.

