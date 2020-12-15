Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country
Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breachedCovid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake. A photographpublished in the Scottish Sun shows the First Minister chatting to three womenin a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.
Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scaled back,with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day rather than thepreviously-announced five days.
The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actionshave inspired all and, sounding a positive note, said even the “darkestnights” have a promise of a “new dawn”. The message, recorded before BorisJohnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions, saw the Queen sympathisewith those unable to see family and friends and who just wanted a “simple hugor a squeeze of the hand” as a festive present. Sounding resolute, she toldthe nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religiousfestivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.
Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he brandished the document, which has notbeen released in full yet, and at one point punched the air with enthusiasm atits contents.
Lorry drivers are being forced to spend Christmas in their cabs as delays at Dover continue.
The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’
Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19.
A number of families got to visit their loved ones as Aspen Hill Village care home in Leeds as they hosted 50 close contact family visits on Christmas Day through lateral flow testing.
The Archbishop of Canterbury has reflected on a difficult 2020 during his Christmas day sermon saying the vaccine is a "gift of hope".
Thousands of people across the UK have rung bells in the hopes of combatting loneliness this Christmas.