'Government should rethink Christmas rules'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 07:51s
'Government should rethink Christmas rules'

'Government should rethink Christmas rules'

The Mayor of London has told Sky News the Government should rethink its Christmas guidelines as areas of the country enter Tier 3.


Sadiq Khan urges ministers to rethink relaxing COVID rules over Christmas

Sadiq Khan urges ministers to rethink relaxing COVID rules over Christmas Sadiq Khan has called on the government to rethink its relaxation of coronavirus rules over...
Sky News

We'll be watching you: BMC tells Mumbai nightclubs

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, recommended a night curfew...
Mid-Day

Germany calls on all to forgo Christmas shopping before lockdown

The German government called on citizens Monday to forgo Christmas shopping, two days before the...
CTV News



Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message [Video]

Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message

Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57
Public react to Christmas coronavirus rules [Video]

Public react to Christmas coronavirus rules

Members of the public in London react to the Government's announcement that upto three households will be able to mix over a period of five days underChristmas coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35
PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas [Video]

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29