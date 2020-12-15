Global  
 

Solar eclipse turns skies dark over Chile and Argentina

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Turning day into night.

Thousands gather in Chile and Argentina to view a rare total solar eclipse.


Chile landscape goes dark during total solar eclipse

 Cloudy skies and rainfall reduced visibility in parts of Chile as people gathered to witness a total solar eclipse over the country on December 14.
USATODAY.com
Solar eclipse plunges southern Chile, Argentina into darkness [Video]

Solar eclipse plunges southern Chile, Argentina into darkness

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:37Published

Leaders fete 5 years of Paris climate pact, without US

 PARIS (AP) — World leaders are staging a virtual gathering Saturday to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris climate accord, which set a goal for keeping..
WorldNews
COVID-19 surge forces Chile to reimpose restrictions [Video]

COVID-19 surge forces Chile to reimpose restrictions

A surge in COVID-19 infections in southern Chile has surpassed the second wave in European countries.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

Stargazers watch the total eclipse in Argentina's Neuquen province

 Tourists and scientists gathered at an observation site in Argentina to witness the total eclipse.
BBC News
'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion [Video]

'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion

MPs approved a law - by 131 votes to 117 - that would legalise elective abortions to the 14th week of pregnancy.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Argentina lower house approves landmark bill to legalise abortion [Video]

Argentina lower house approves landmark bill to legalise abortion

Backed by President Fernandez, the bill was approved 131-117 with the draft law now moving up to the Senate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:47Published

Total solar eclipse wows people in Chile, Argentina

Tourists and stargazers gathered in parts of Chile and Argentina to witness the phenomenon. Thousands...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCTV NewsFOXNews.comWashington Post


Chile landscape goes dark during total solar eclipse

Cloudy skies and rainfall reduced visibility in parts of Chile as people gathered to witness a total...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


This amazing gif shows a solar eclipse moving across the Earth

See that dark red blob over South America? That's a solar eclipse.  Or at least, that's what a...
Mashable - Published


The only total solar eclipse of 2020 engulfed most of South America [Video]

The only total solar eclipse of 2020 engulfed most of South America

The only solar eclipse of 2020 engulfed most of South America on Monday (December 14). The eclipse was visible from Chile, the northern Patagonia region of Argentina.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published
South America blotted in darkness after total solar eclipse in cool time-lapse from Chile [Video]

South America blotted in darkness after total solar eclipse in cool time-lapse from Chile

People across South America were excited to catch the moment of a total solar eclipse on Monday, December 14, in this clip from the beaches of Chile.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Solar eclipse December 2020: All you need to know | Oneindia News [Video]

Solar eclipse December 2020: All you need to know | Oneindia News

A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday December 14th, 2020, making it the last solar eclipse of the year. For a total of two minutes and 10 seconds, people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published