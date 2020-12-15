Solar eclipse turns skies dark over Chile and Argentina
Turning day into night.
Thousands gather in Chile and Argentina to view a rare total solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse plunges southern Chile, Argentina into darkness
The only total solar eclipse of 2020 engulfed most of South AmericaThe only solar eclipse of 2020 engulfed most of South America on Monday (December 14). The eclipse was visible from Chile, the northern Patagonia region of Argentina.
South America blotted in darkness after total solar eclipse in cool time-lapse from ChilePeople across South America were excited to catch the moment of a total solar eclipse on Monday, December 14, in this clip from the beaches of Chile.
Solar eclipse December 2020: All you need to know | Oneindia NewsA total solar eclipse will occur on Monday December 14th, 2020, making it the last solar eclipse of the year. For a total of two minutes and 10 seconds, people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in..