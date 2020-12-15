Video Credit: Barcroft TV - Duration: 05:32s - Published 2 minutes ago

Real-Life Rapunzel Has 5ft 2" Long Hair | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

KNOWN as the “real life Rapunzel” everywhere she goes, 34-year-old Malgorzata Kulczyk’s hair measures an incredible 5ft 2" in length.

Born in Poland, Malgorzata is currently a student in London and is the only one in her family to have such long hair.

Malgorzata told Truly: “There is nobody in my family with such long hair.

I had long hair from when I was seven years old and I started growing my hair when it was knee length." Malgorzata posted images of her long hair on Instagram and was surprised by people’s reactions.

Malgorzata continued: “I got so many messages, people asked me how I look after my hair." And when out in public, people stare at her but don’t give Malgorzata any hate.

She said: “I meet people on the street and they comment - but mostly nice comments!" Having long hair gives Malgorzata the variety to do many different hairstyles.

“With long hair you can do ponytails, braid, so many.

My favourite style is a ponytail." People also ask Malgorzata how to achieve the same hair length, and she said: “I recommend to be patient because it takes time.

Use a different oil to massage in your hair and avoid split ends.

The best is to use oil on the ends." Malgorzata would only visit a hairdresser to see a specialist for a scalp message in order to help her hair grow.

“A scalp massage helps the blood circulation for the hair and helps to grow in and grow stronger." And Malgorzata has no plans to cut her hair in the future.

She said: “I don’t plan to cut my hair.

I live with it, I get used to it, I like it!

I think it’s okay that everybody has a different style, so I have my long hair." Social link: https://www.instagram.com/miss_longhair/?hl=en