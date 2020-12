Stars offer support to Jesy Nelson after Little Mix exit



Rak-Su have offered their support to Jesy Nelson after she announced she is leaving Little Mix after nine years in the band, as her ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes also reaches out. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:09 Published 6 minutes ago

Rak-Su among stars to offer support to Jesy Nelson after Little Mix exit



Rak-Su have offered their support to Jesy Nelson after she announced she is leaving Little Mix after nine years in the band, as her ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes also reaches out. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:09 Published 6 minutes ago