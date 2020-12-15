Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Weather: Calm Before Storm

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:59s - Published
New York Weather: Calm Before StormCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York May Get Up To 12 Inches of Snow From Midweek Storm

Sunday's springlike temperatures are giving way to winter conditions across the Northeast, with the...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/14 Nightly Forecast At 11 P.M. [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/14 Nightly Forecast At 11 P.M.

Lonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast and an update on a major winter storm heading our way.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:37Published
City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm [Video]

City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm

New York City issued a snow alert on Monday night, causing another headache for restaurant owners before a storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Tri-State on Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published
Car Slams Into Outdoor Dining Structure In Bronx [Video]

Car Slams Into Outdoor Dining Structure In Bronx

A car slammed into the outdoor dining area of a restaurant in the Bronx Monday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published