New York Weather: Calm Before Storm

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/14 Nightly Forecast At 11 P.M.Lonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast and an update on a major winter storm heading our way.
City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday StormNew York City issued a snow alert on Monday night, causing another headache for restaurant owners before a storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Tri-State on Wednesday.
Car Slams Into Outdoor Dining Structure In BronxA car slammed into the outdoor dining area of a restaurant in the Bronx Monday.