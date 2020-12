Oscar winner Jeff Bridges has shared that nearly 2 months after being diagnosed with lymphoma, he’s feeling good!

Gwyneth Paltrow lost interest in acting after Oscars win Gwyneth Paltrow began questioning her future in Hollywood after winning her Best Actress Oscar at the age of 26.

It's been a nutty year for films, and the Oscars might be equally unpredictable. Here are 10 movies that will prepare you for awards season.

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Jeff Bridges 'appreciating mortality' after cancer diagnosis Jeff Bridges says he is "appreciating his mortality", since being diagnosed with lymphoma.