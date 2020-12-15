Global  
 

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-East

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock.

It’s thought the new variant could be the cause of rising infection rates in London and the south of England, which will be put under more stringent Covid restrictions from midnight Wednesday as a result.


