Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times'.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cleveland Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States

Cleveland Indians to change century-old name, NY Times reports

 Cleveland's baseball club says it took the name "Indians" in 1915 as a tribute to a Native American player. Now, The New York Times reports that, after years of..
CBS News
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT [Video]

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:08Published
MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports [Video]

MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Major League Baseball's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

MLB's Cleveland Indians Are Changing Their Team Name, According to A Report

The Cleveland Indians have made their decision regarding their team name and it is indeed changing....
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsJapan TodayNew Zealand HeraldUpworthyFOX Sports


Report: Cleveland Baseball Team to Drop 'Indians' Name

Cleveland's baseball team plans to drop the word "Indians" from its name, the New York Times reports,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsUpworthy


AP Interview: Indians owner says name won't change in 2021

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name — they just don't know to what or...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be? [Video]

What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be?

After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians will change their name.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:16Published
Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week [Video]

Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:23Published
Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist [Video]

Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist

A Major League Baseball team is changing its team after years of backlash; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published