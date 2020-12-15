Global  
 

Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Reddit's recent acquisition is its latest attempt to remain relevant to younger audiences.


The FTC is investigating data collection at YouTube, Facebook, and seven other companies

The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday that it is launching a new inquiry into the privacy practices of..
FTC orders Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to provide details on personal data, advertising

 The FTC wants Amazon, ByteDance (TikTok), Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and WhatsApp to reveal how they use personal data of people on the services.
Reddit buys TikTok rival Dubsmash

Reddit buys TikTok rival Dubsmash Image: Reddit Reddit has acquired “short-form video social platform” Dubsmash, the company...
Reddit acquires Dubsmash and enters the short video market

We probably wouldn’t have survived 2020 if not for those funny and entertaining short videos on...
