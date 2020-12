UMMC vaccinates first employees

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:51s - Published 3 minutes ago

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE TODAY.WMAR-2 NEWSLIVE OUTSIDE THE UNIVERSITY OFMARYLAND MEDICAL CENTER THISMORNING - WITH MORE FROM THEFIRST PERSON THERE, TO GETTHAT LONG- AWAITED SHOT IN THEARM..SHAWN HENDRICKS IS A HEADNURSE HERE AT THE UNIVERSITYOF MARYLAND MEDICAL CENTER&WHO HAS DEALT WITH COVID-19 ONA PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONALLEVEL.

SHE WAS THE FIRSTPERSON AT U-M-M-C TO RECEIVETHE VACCINATION YESTERDAY& NOTLONG AFTER THE FIRST SHIPMENTARRIVED.

HENDRICKS NOT ONLYWORKS WITH PATIENTS WHO HAVETHE VIRUS& BUT SAYS SEVERALMEMBERS OF HER FAMILY HAVEALSO HAD IT& INCLUDING HERMOTHER WHO WAS IN THE HOSPITALFOR TWO MONTHS BEFORE SHERECOVERED.

HENDRICKS SAYS SOFAR SHE HASNEFFECTS& AND SAYS THE PAIN ISLESS THAN GETTING A FLU SHOT.HER MESSAGE TO OTHERS ISSIMPLE& GET THE VACCINE.

."its unfortunate but sometimeswe wait until it hits home forit to be real but it is realand weus so now its time for us todo something about it." ANDJOHNS HOPKINS MEDICINE ALSORECEIVED THE VACCINE.

THEYSTART GIVING IT OUT TOMORROW.SINCE THE VACCINES ARELIMITED& HOPKINS SAYS IT WILLPRIORITIZE WHO WILL GET ITBASED ON C-D-C RECOMMENDATIONS& USING A RANDOM SELECTIONPROCESS.

THE VACCINE IS NOTMANDATORY FOR EMPLOYEES.

BACKHERE AT THE U-M-M-C& THEY SAYTHEY RECEIVED ONE TRAY OF 975DOSES OF THE VACCINE& AND THEYEXPECT TO GET ANOTHER DELIVERYOF THE VACCINE SOMETIME THISWEEK.

SO THEYVACCINATE THEIR STAFF AS THEDOSES COME IN.

LIVE INDOWNTOWN BALTIMORE MK WMAR-2NEWS.AND THE HEAD OF THE NATIONALINSTITUTE OF ALLERG