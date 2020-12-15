New UK Women's Basketball Coach GMK 121520
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Coach Kyra Elzy is now officially the Head Coach of Kentucky Women's Basketball.
Athletics director mitch barnhart made it official monday afternoon.
Elzy's contract will last through the 2025-26 season.
Elzy was named the interim head coach just about a month ago when matthew mitchell decided to