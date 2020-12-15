Global  
 

New UK Women's Basketball Coach GMK 121520

Coach Kyra Elzy is now officially the Head Coach of Kentucky Women's Basketball.

Can take that "interim" tag off of u-k women's coach kyra elzy.

She is officially the head coach of the kentucky women's basketball coach.

Athletics director mitch barnhart made it official monday afternoon.

Elzy's contract will last through the 2025-26 season.

Elzy was named the interim head coach just about a month ago when matthew mitchell decided to




