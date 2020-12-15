Royals sign Holland

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 8 minutes ago

In 2020.

The right hander ranked fifth among major league relievers.

The 2020 season marked holland's second stint with the royals, after spending his first six major league seasons from 2010-15 in kansas city, the franchise that selected him in the 2007 first-year player draft.

Holland is a three-time all- star thats alook at sports we'll be right back.

Final look at weather... thanks for joining us on kq2 news at six... we'll see you