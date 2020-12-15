Global  
 

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney GeneralPresident Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter.

Eye Opener: COVID-19 vaccination for frontline health workers underway

 Frontline health care workers across the U.S. rolled up their sleeves as distribution of the coronavirus vaccine gets underway, while the country's pandemic..
CBS News

Putin congratulates Biden, says he's "ready for collaboration"

 Russian leader, who denies meddling in U.S. election in favor of Mr. Trump and, more recently, hacking U.S. government servers, says he hopes he
CBS News

Inside the Right-Wing Media Bubble, Where the Myth of a Trump Win Lives On

 The Electoral College has affirmed Biden’s victory. That doesn’t mean that Trump-friendly news outlets have accepted it.
NYTimes.com

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns [Video]

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

12/14: Red and Blue

 The Road Ahead' for Pres. elect Joe Biden; Fallout from A.G. William Barr's resignation
CBS News

William Barr: US attorney general to leave post by Christmas

Donald Trump announces the departure of William Barr, who disputed the president's election fraud...
BBC News - Published


Barr intends to stay on as attorney general 'as long as the president needs him': source

Attorney General Bill Barr intends to stay in his post leading the Justice Department “as long as...
FOXNews.com - Published

US Attorney General Bill Barr to leave office, Donald Trump announces

President Donald Trump has announced that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just...
SBS - Published



Attorney General William Barr resigns [Video]

Attorney General William Barr resigned tonight.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas [Video]

President Trump announced the news of Barr's departure on Twitter, saying he will be stepping down before Christmas.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)
Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas [Video]

Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas. According to Business Insider, the AG fell out..

Credit: Wochit