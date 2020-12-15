Helmet saves scooter rider's life after falling between two trucks in China
A helmet saved a scooter rider's life after she fell down in between two trucks in southern China.
Chinese girl's split-second reaction saves friend's life from out-of-control car smashing into hotel frontA girl saved her friend's life by pulling her away when an out-of-control car smashed into a hotel's glass doors.
Helmet saves biker's life after water pipe falls from building onto his head in ChinaA helmet saved a biker's life after a water pipe fell from a building onto his head in southern China.