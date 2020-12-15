Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:40s - Published 4 minutes ago

Maruti 800 turns 37 years old | Indira Gandhi launched the car | Oneindia News

The first unit of almost every Indian's first family car - the Maruti 800 - was delivered in the year 1983 on December 14.

37 years later, in the year 2020, Maruti Suzuki's cumulative sales surpassed the 20 million mark.

December 14 marks 37 years of one of India's hugely popular cars.

