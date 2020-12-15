Global  
 

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:58s
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals.

Mr Raab held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussing a number of issues, including the Covid pandemic, a Brexit trade deal and climate change.

Jaishankar says there is 'growing recognition, acceptance' for idea of Indo-Pacific

 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it is a matter of satisfaction that there is a "growing recognition and acceptance" for the idea of the..
UK foreign secy Dominic Raab on India visit, to hold talks with Jaishankar [Video]

United Kingdom foreign secretary Dominic Raab is on a four-day visit to India. Raab will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi. They are expected to review efforts to forge a 10-year road map for India-UK relationship. The two leaders are also expected to discuss a defence logistics agreement. Raab is likely to meet union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ramesh Pokhriyal. On arrival, Raab was received by Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty. MEA said Raab's visit will pave way for further strengthening of India-Uk partnership. MEA added that India and the UK have had a strategic partnership since 2004. Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on December 17.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to arrive in India for four-day visit today

 Raab will hold talks with EAM S Jaishankar and later meet Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Dominic Raab: France will have 'zero assured access' to UK fisheries in event of no trade deal [Video]

France will have "zero assured access" to UK fisheries in the event of notrade deal with the EU, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Post-Brexit tradetalks have entered their final day, with the UK and European Union continuinglast-ditch efforts to find a breakthrough on a deal before the weekenddeadline.

104-year-old Spanish woman survives Covid-19 [Video]

104-year-old Spanish woman survives Covid-19

A 104-year-old woman from Madrid has recovered from coronavirus just a yearafter beating flu.

Government says Covid cases, deaths declining in India; cautions against any laxity

 Covid-19 cases and deaths are declining in India which is very reassuring, the Centre said on Tuesday but cautioned against any laxity saying an overwhelming..
U.S. COVID-19 death toll passes 300,000 as vaccine rolls out

 As the vaccine rolls out across the nation, the U.S. surpassed a grim milestone in the pandemic. More than 300,000 people have died from COVID-19. Jonathan..
Footballer Jack Grealish banned from driving and fined £82k [Video]

Footballer Jack Grealish banned from driving and fined £82k

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 after crashing his Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, after previously admitting two counts of careless driving Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Barclay: UK's Brexit demands entirely reasonable [Video]

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the UK has put forth "reasonable demands" during Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit: What next for UK sheep farming? [Video]

Cumbrian sheep farmer Thomas Carrick explains why a no-deal Brexit would bedamaging for the industry, saying a deal must be reached now to avoid hightariffs and a possible agricultural recession.

Brexit Countdown: 16 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit deadlock: EU says 'fully dedicated' to trying for a deal [Video]

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas [Video]

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday. He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close them earlier for the Christmas break. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas [Video]

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the government does not want to criminalise families mixing over Christmas, despite London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moving into England's highest tier of Covid restrictions. More than 34 million people in England will be in Tier 3 when the changes come into effect on Wednesday, however all will be able to mix with other households for five days over the holiday period. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Jaishankar and British foreign secretary hold talks, discuss ways of expanding cooperation

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s three-day visit to India from December 14-17 comes at a...
Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’ [Video]

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of..

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and..

