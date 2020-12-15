Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:58s - Published 4 minutes ago

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals.

Mr Raab held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussing a number of issues, including the Covid pandemic, a Brexit trade deal and climate change.

Report by Alibhaiz.

