Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

United Kingdom foreign secretary Dominic Raab is on a four-day visit to India. Raab will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi. They are expected to review efforts to forge a 10-year road map for India-UK relationship. The two leaders are also expected to discuss a defence logistics agreement. Raab is likely to meet union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ramesh Pokhriyal. On arrival, Raab was received by Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty. MEA said Raab's visit will pave way for further strengthening of India-Uk partnership. MEA added that India and the UK have had a strategic partnership since 2004. Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on December 17.
France will have "zero assured access" to UK fisheries in the event of notrade deal with the EU, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Post-Brexit tradetalks have entered their final day, with the UK and European Union continuinglast-ditch efforts to find a breakthrough on a deal before the weekenddeadline.
England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 after crashing his Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, after previously admitting two counts of careless driving
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the UK has put forth "reasonable demands" during Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday.
He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close them earlier for the Christmas break.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the government does not want to criminalise families mixing over Christmas, despite London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moving into England's highest tier of Covid restrictions.
More than 34 million people in England will be in Tier 3 when the changes come into effect on Wednesday, however all will be able to mix with other households for five days over the holiday period.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles".
The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said.